U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) versus Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Financial Review

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and U Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.36 billion 0.52 $34.15 million $1.62 20.23 U Power $31.06 million 0.55 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U Power has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 2.56% 10.42% 5.07% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Standard Motor Products and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 U Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.13%. Given Standard Motor Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than U Power.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats U Power on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components. It also offers electrical switches and actuators; chassis and drivetrain sensors, such as anti-lock brake and vehicle speed sensors; fluid level sensors; pressure sensors comprising tire pressure monitoring; temperature sensors; sensors for advanced driver assistance systems; battery cables, pigtails, and sockets, as well as various electrical wire, terminals, connectors, and tools for servicing a vehicle’s electrical system; and spark plug, coil on plug boots, and ignition system accessories. In addition, the company offers AC system components that include compressors, air conditioning repair kits, connecting lines, heat exchangers, and expansion devices; parts that provide engine, transmission, electric drive motor, and battery temperature management; thermal management products, sensors, switches, power distribution, electrification and electronics, injections and fuel delivery, ignition and emissions, and clamping devices for commercial and light vehicles, construction, agriculture, power sports, marine, hydraulics, and lawn and garden sectors. It serves retailers and distributors, original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers, system integrators, and original equipment service part manufacturers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

