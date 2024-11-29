UBS Group Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $14.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.78 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.28.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $40,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,036.47. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,913.24. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,225. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

