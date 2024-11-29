Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Ultra Clean worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 52.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 465.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $64,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 467.68 and a beta of 2.08. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harjinder Bajwa purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,269.03. This represents a 9.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $130,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,351. The trade was a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $943,275. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCTT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

