United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $122.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after buying an additional 1,263,604 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,486,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after buying an additional 1,040,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

