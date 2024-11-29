United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 2,731.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Get United States Brent Oil Fund alerts:

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BNO opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

United States Brent Oil Fund Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.