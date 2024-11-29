United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 906,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,883,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $608,000. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in United States Steel by 68.2% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,839,000 after buying an additional 1,724,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

