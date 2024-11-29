Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UTI. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:UTI opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 27.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

