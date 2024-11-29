Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

