US Capital Advisors Cuts Earnings Estimates for DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $105.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,070,000 after purchasing an additional 490,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,757,000 after buying an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,567,000 after buying an additional 85,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,978,000 after acquiring an additional 267,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

