US Capital Advisors Has Positive Outlook for WMB Q4 Earnings

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WMB opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $60.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

