US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Up 124.6% in November

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

XBIL stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1763 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.