US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Up 124.6% in November

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
XBIL stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $50.21.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1763 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.