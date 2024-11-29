Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2024

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,200 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the October 31st total of 606,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 3.56%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.