Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,200 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the October 31st total of 606,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 3.56%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

