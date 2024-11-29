Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the October 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Valeo Price Performance

Valeo stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Valeo has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Valeo alerts:

About Valeo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.