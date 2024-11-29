Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the October 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Valeo Price Performance
Valeo stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Valeo has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
About Valeo
