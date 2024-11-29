VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

ANGL stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

