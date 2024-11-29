Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $283.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $215.35 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.