Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 85.1% in November

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vaso Price Performance
OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Vaso Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vaso
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What is a support level?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.