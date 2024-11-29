Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 85.1% in November

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vaso Price Performance

OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.