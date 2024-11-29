VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Stock Price Down 17% – What’s Next?

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) were down 17% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $391.10 and last traded at $391.10. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.30.

VAT Group Stock Down 17.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.20.

VAT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.