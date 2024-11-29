Ventum Cap Mkts Predicts CVE:TCF FY2024 Earnings

CBM Asia Development Corp (CVE:TCF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for CBM Asia Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 25th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for CBM Asia Development’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

CBM Asia Development has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$25.70.

CBM Asia Development Corp. (CBMA) is a Canada-based unconventional gas company with coalbed methane (CBM) exploration and development opportunities in Indonesia. The Company holds various participating interests in five production sharing contracts (PSC) for CBM in Indonesia. The Company has operations in south Sumatra, which includes sekayu PSC; central Sumatra, which includes Hulu PSC and east Kalimantan, which includes Kutai-west PSC and Bentian besar PSC.

