VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,500 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 654,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VERSES AI Price Performance

Shares of VRSSF stock opened at 0.28 on Friday. VERSES AI has a 1 year low of 0.25 and a 1 year high of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.64.

Get VERSES AI alerts:

VERSES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

Receive News & Ratings for VERSES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERSES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.