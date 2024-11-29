VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,500 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 654,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
VERSES AI Price Performance
Shares of VRSSF stock opened at 0.28 on Friday. VERSES AI has a 1 year low of 0.25 and a 1 year high of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.64.
VERSES AI Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VERSES AI
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for VERSES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERSES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.