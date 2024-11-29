Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,171 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,908,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Vision by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 166.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 132,039 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.93 million, a PE ratio of -61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EYE. Barclays lowered their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

