Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,311 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 97.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 9.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 169,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 399,257 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 199,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 504,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 429,084 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $677.33 million, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.06. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,716 shares of company stock worth $188,810 over the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.