Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,433 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. Hsbc Global Res raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.