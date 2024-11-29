Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 24.0% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,931.50. This represents a 90.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.