Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regulus Therapeutics were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 920.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 95,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLS. StockNews.com upgraded Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

