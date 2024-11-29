Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $784,000 Stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Advantage by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,219 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,473 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,183,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $12,906,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in First Advantage by 0.8% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 607,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Trading Down 2.3 %

FA stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. First Advantage’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

FA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

