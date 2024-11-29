Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $1,563,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

