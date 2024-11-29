Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $589,000 Investment in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SWK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SWK by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SWK by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 170,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SWK Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $193.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.36.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.