Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 464 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 260.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W raised TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

TMDX opened at $87.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.45. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.77 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,766.32. This represents a 12.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $3,470,328. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

