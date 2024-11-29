Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE ABR opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.41%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

