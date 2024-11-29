Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 23.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 218.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 81,328 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -808.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,466.67%.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

