Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS) Conducts 2024 Annual Meeting, Elects Directors and Ratifies Key Proposals

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. recently held its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders on November 26, 2024, as reported in an 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. At the meeting, a total of 4,765,300 shares of common stock, constituting the voting stock as of the October 4, 2024 record date, were eligible to vote. Approximately 2,695,565 shares were present or represented by valid proxies, establishing a quorum.

Get alerts:

During the annual meeting, the stockholders of Vivos Therapeutics made several key decisions. Firstly, they elected R. Kirk Huntsman, Dr. Ralph Green, Anja Krammer, Mark Lindsay, Leonard Sokolow, and Dr. Matthew Thompson as directors to serve on the company’s Board of Directors until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their earlier death, resignation, or removal, and until their successors are elected and qualified.

Secondly, the stockholders approved and adopted the company’s proposed 2024 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “2024 Plan”) and agreed to the issuance of contingent awards under the 2024 Plan to specific company officers, employees, and consultants.

Lastly, the appointment of Moss Adams LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for Vivos Therapeutics for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was ratified by the stockholders.

A breakdown of the voting results at the Annual Meeting showed strong support for the proposals. The election of directors saw all nominees elected, with varying numbers of shares voted for and withheld, as well as broker non-votes. Furthermore, the approval of the 2024 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and contingent awards received significant support, with a clear majority in favor.

The ratification of Moss Adams LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm also garnered substantial support from the stockholders.

This filing provides insight into the decisions made during the Annual Meeting, reflecting the continued engagement and participation of Vivos Therapeutics’ stockholders in shaping the company’s future.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Vivos Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Stories