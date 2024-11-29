Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the October 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

