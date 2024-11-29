Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Up 188.6% in November

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 188.6% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wealth Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
About Wealth Minerals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wealth Minerals
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.