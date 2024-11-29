Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Up 188.6% in November

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 188.6% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

