Wedbush Estimates Upstart’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Upstart in a report released on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Upstart’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Upstart Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,838,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 878,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,898,165.90. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $109,154.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,586.56. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,939 shares of company stock worth $28,887,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $2,008,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

