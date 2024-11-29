Wedbush Forecasts IMAX’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.47.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 78,333.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.