Wedbush Raises Earnings Estimates for Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pagaya Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pagaya Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

PGY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Shares of PGY stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $788.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 6.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

In related news, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,373.50. This trade represents a 48.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 10,683 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $125,738.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,794 shares in the company, valued at $762,625.38. The trade was a 14.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,045 shares of company stock worth $2,755,982 in the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,564,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 221,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 58,939 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

