WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTC:WHTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.88. 47,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 36,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.74.
WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.27.
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.