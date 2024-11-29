Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $177.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $206.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

NYSE:BAH opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

