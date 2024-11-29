What is B. Riley’s Forecast for CGTX FY2025 Earnings?

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CGTX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.34. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

