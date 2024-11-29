What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for GANX FY2024 Earnings?

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.