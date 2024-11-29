What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for SRPT FY2024 Earnings?

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.30 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $137.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,527,000 after buying an additional 665,087 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 753,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,437 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

