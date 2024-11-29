What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for CVE:HST FY2025 Earnings?

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (CVE:HST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heliostar Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Heliostar Metals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 308,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,440.00. Also, Senior Officer Hernan Dorado Smith purchased 170,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$105,710.00. Insiders purchased 488,500 shares of company stock worth $321,450 in the last quarter.

