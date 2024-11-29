What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Semtech FY2025 Earnings?

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Semtech in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. Semtech has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Semtech by 105.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 115.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

