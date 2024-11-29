What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for SLI FY2026 Earnings?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standard Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from $3.90 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of SLI opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Standard Lithium has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $291.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Standard Lithium by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 317,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 62.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 461,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 177,990 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Standard Lithium during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Standard Lithium by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 307,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

