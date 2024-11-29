What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for APEI FY2024 Earnings?

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report released on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

American Public Education Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $363.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 94.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

