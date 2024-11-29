William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Poseida Therapeutics
In other news, Chairman Mark J. Gergen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 651,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,467.57. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
