Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the October 31st total of 195,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

