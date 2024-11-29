Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the October 31st total of 195,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:WINT opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $22.36.
Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile
