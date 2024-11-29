Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Winland Trading Up 0.4 %

Winland stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09. Winland has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

