Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Winland Trading Up 0.4 %
Winland stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09. Winland has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.
About Winland
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Winland
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.