Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
