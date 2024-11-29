WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,225,500 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the October 31st total of 468,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

WuXi AppTec stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

